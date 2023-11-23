Andrew Tate responds after judge gives him “freedom” ahead of trial

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristian were awarded a huge win in court before the start of their criminal trial for human trafficking charges.

Last year, the Tate brothers were arrested after their home was raided in Romania as authorities investigated the duo for alleged sexual assault and exploitation.

After being kept in jail for multiple months, Tate was finally allowed out on house arrest in May only allowed to travel outside Bucharest and Ilfov County with permission – until now.

Article continues after ad

According to Newsweek, On November 23, a Bucharest judge ruled in favor of the Tate brothers, allowing them to move freely through Romania without requiring permission. It wasn’t long before Andrew ended up voicing his admiration for the judge.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Tate praises judge’s ruling amid human trafficking charges

Shortly after the ruling, Andrew Tate praised the decision for granting him more freedom.

“Everytime I see the judge who has read the case file I am given more of my life back,” he said. “She understands old stupid YouTube videos are not a crime. I said I was an astronaut – I haven’t been to the moon. Girls asking you how to get big on TikTok isn’t human trafficking.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The brothers are accused of ‘enslaving’ women, taking their OnlyFans earnings, and running their social media accounts.

The former kickboxer further stated that he believes the “garbage” charges against him will be dismissed.

Article continues after ad

While Tate will still need to check in with authorities, a spokesperson for Tate told Newsweek that the ruling was a big “step forward.”

“This adjustment in judicial control signifies a notable development in the ongoing legal proceedings, reflecting the Tate brothers’ and their legal team’s commitment to clearing their name,” they said.

Article continues after ad

If Tate is found guilty of human trafficking, he could face up to ten years behind bars. However, his other charges could result in even greater consequences due to Romanian law. If he’s convincted of rape, he could be in jail for as long as 18 years.