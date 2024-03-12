Adin Ross caused Andrew Tate’s arrest to be sped up after revealing Romania escape plan

The legal team behind the charges that led to Andrew and Tristan Tate’s recent arrest said that they accelerated the arrest process after learning that Tate planned to flee Romania from Adin Ross’s live stream.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were detained in Romania this morning on a British arrest warrant, following their release from Romanian prison in August last year. The charges being brought against them in the UK are ones of sexual aggression, while the ones they face in Romania focus on sex trafficking.

The British lawyers, McCue Jury & Partners, put out a statement on the arrest, saying that they received information that the brothers were planning on leaving Romania, which would have been a violation of their parole while awaiting trial.

They said: “Last week, we received information that Tate might have been planning to flee Romania, where he is due to stand trial for separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

“We wrote to the British police to bring this to their attention and to urge them immediately seek a warrant for Tate’s detention in Romania and extradition to the UK.”

Legal team behind Andrew Tate arrest sped up process after watching Adin Ross stream

In an interview with Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, one of the lawyers from McCue Jury & Partners revealed that one of the sources of Tate’s plan to flee Romania was a clip from Adin Ross’s Kick livestream.

Jack Beeston, an associate at McCue Jury & Partners, told Aftonbladet that they saw a video on Twitter/X, during which Tate told Adin Ross that he “will leave Romania soon and not come back”.

Adin Ross and the Tate brothers have collaborated frequently in the past. Even during and after the brothers’ first arrest, Adin travelled to Romania to visit them, and he has frequently messaged and video-called both of them since then.

However, Andrew Tate’s legal team denied the accusations that the Tates were planning to leave Romania, and instead claimed that Adin “misinterpreted” the message.

Legal advisor Eugen Vidineac said: “We unequivocally deny any allegation that Andrew or Tristan Tate are planning to flee Romania to avoid legal proceedings. Our clients are fully committed to actively participating in the legal process and defending their reputation.

“We believe this rumor originated from a popular online influencer who misinterpreted a text message from our clients while live streaming. There is simply no truth to this.”