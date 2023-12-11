Andrew Tate refused access to $12M in seized assets including his Bugatti

Andrew Tate has been refused access to the $12M in assets seized in early 2023, including his infamous Bugatti.

On December 30, 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania following a raid of their property.

Authorities quickly seized the brother’s assets, and although they’ve since been released on house arrest, they’ve yet to get them back from Romanian authorities.

According to the latest report, Andrew Tate’s infamous Bugatti won’t return anytime soon as Romania has denied their request to return their assets.

Andrew Tate still can’t have his Bugatti

According to Newsweek, Andrew and Tristan Tate will not be getting their assets back anytime soon after the Romanian court ruled on December 11, 2023, that they will remain with authorities.

Over $12M of their assets were seized, including Andrew Tate’s infamous orange Bugatti Chiron, 15 blocks of properties in and around Bucharest, 14 other cars, 145 watches, and more.

Tristan’s girlfriend, Abigail Tyson, also requested for her property to be released but was denied alongside the Tate brothers.

Instagram: itsandrewtatee Andrew Tate’s cars have reportedly been seized as part of a police investigation in Romania.

They all can appeal within 48 hours of this ruling, and we’ll be sure to update you on the ruling if that does happen.

The attempt to regain access to their assets is the latest update to the case, just weeks after Andrew and Tristan’s conditions were changed to allow them to travel outside of their home in Bucharest.

However, the two are still being investigated and cannot leave the country. For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.