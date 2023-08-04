Andrew Tate released from house arrest but can’t leave Romania

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has won his appeal against house arrest in Romania pending his trial on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang.

At the end of 2022, Andrew Tate was arrested by Romanian officials on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming criminal gang charges alongside his brother, Tristan, and two women.

The Tate brothers spent a few months in Romanian custody before being released back in March following numerous rejected appeals to be released earlier. Since then, though, the pair had been placed under house arrest as they await a trial.

With the trial reportedly years away, the pair had appealed their house arrest charge on August 2 and have now won that appeal just a few days later. Though, they can’t leave the country.

Tate brothers win appeal against house arrest

As of Friday, August 4, BBC reported that the brothers had won their appeal against the house arrest charge and would be free to leave their compound in Bucharest and surrounding areas.

According to the BBC, the pair are subject to “judicial controls” until October, which includes reporting to the police when ordered and informing officials if they plan to change their addresses.

The Tates are also prohibited from contacting the female Romanian associates also involved in the case, as well as any alleged victims or witnesses that may be involved.

Rumble/Andrew Tate The brothers have discussed their charges on Rumble livestreams.

Breaking those controls would see them, at the very least, placed back under house arrest. Though, there is also the possibility that they would be detained again by police.

As noted, their trial is not set to happen for at least a few years and this change won’t speed up that process. It just means they’re free to leave their compound.