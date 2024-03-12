Andrew Tate to be extradited to UK after being arrested in Romania

Social media star Andrew Tate, and his brother Tristan, have been arrested again by Romanian authorities after an arrest warrant was issued in the UK.

Andrew Tate and his brother were first arrested in December of 2022 by Romanian authorities on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang.

The Tate brothers were released from custody in March of 2023, and placed under house arrest after four months in jail. They were finally released from house arrest in August, but are not permitted to leave Romania.

Andrew Tate detained by Romanian authorities after UK warrant

On March 11, the Tate brothers were apprehended by Romanian authorities again, after a warrant was issued by Westminster Magistrates Court in London according to Sky News.

The brothers were arrested on charges of sexual aggression that date back to between 2012 and 2015.

A lawyer representing four women who accused Tate of rape and sexual assault urged British police to immediately act after receiving information that he was planning to leave Romania, a statement said.

This comes after apparent intentions to leave Romania ‘forever’, with Andrew stating he’d be leaving the country soon and “probably never coming back.”

Andrew Tate set to be extradited to UK

After appearing at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, it was ruled that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan would be extradited to the UK following the conclusion of legal proceedings in Romania. However, the date for their trial has yet to be decided.

Their representatives state the Tate brothers “categorically reject all charges” and are “fully committed to challenging these accusations with unwavering determination and resolve.”

According to BBC reports, their trial is not expected to start for several years, as it’s a complex case — where they face charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang. The Tates have stated their intentions to deny all charges.