Andrew Tate says he has to protect “stone cold” food from bugs during Ramadan fast

Andrew Tate has taken to Twitter with claims he has to protect food from “flies and ants” while fasting for Ramadan.

Since his arrest in late 2022, Andrew Tate has remained in Romanian custody for three months so far with his current date for release set for April 27, 2023.

He detailed the conditions of his cell back in January, claiming that “cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs” are his “only friends at night.”

In a tweet on March 23, Tate claimed that he spends his entire day destroying flies and ants who get close to his meal while fasting during the Ramadan holiday.

Andrew Tate says he’s eating “stone cold” food at night

In the now-viral tweet, Andrew Tate revealed the times of day that his food arrives and that he’s participating in Ramadan.

The Muslim holiday takes place during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and those participating in the religious event fast every day between dawn and sunset.

“My food comes at 8 am, noon, and 5 pm. I have a plastic bag I use to try and protect the food from insects,” he said.

“I spend my entire day destroying the flies and ants who get close to the meal. In accordance w/ Ramadan, when the sun goes down, I eat stone-cold food in my cell by myself.”

While Tate is currently set to be released at the end of April, it’s unknown whether or not it will actually happen.

According to Romanian law, authorities can keep Andrew Tate detained for up to six months, making it possible that the influencer remains in custody until June.

We’ll have to wait to see what happens, but we’ll be sure to update you as more information surrounding his case becomes available.