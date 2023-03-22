Andrew Tate detained for fourth month as judge extends custody again

Andrew Tate’s custody in Romania has been extended by a judge for the fourth time, pushing the controversial influencer’s current release date to the end of April.

Back in December 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested by Romanian authorities after they raided their home on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group.

Originally sentenced to just 30 days of detention, it has been extended several times despite Tate’s attempts to be released earlier than scheduled.

His most recent release date was set for March 27, 2023, but a judge in Romania has opted to keep the Tate brothers a bit longer.

Andrew Tate detained for fourth month

As reported by BBCNews, Andrew and Tristan Tate will remain in custody until the end of April 2023, presumably around the 27th of the month.

According to their lawyers, prosecutors in Bucharest did not bring any evidence to the court hearing on March 22, and the lawyers argued that their clients’ popularity is contributing to the decision to keep the brothers in custody.

Judges have mentioned over the last few months that they are keeping the brothers in custody due to their extreme wealth and ability to leave the country during the investigation — but lawyers have argued that keeping them detained so long is “unnecessarily harsh.”

Under Romanian custody laws, they can keep Andrew and Tristan for up to six months.

Neither brother (or representative of them) has made a comment on the extension at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update you when or if they do.

Given the fact they’ve attempted to appeal the court’s decisions several times, it’s only a matter of days until the Tate brothers will attempt to get an early release from custody.