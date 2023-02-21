Andrew Tate custody in Romania extended for another 30 days

A judge in Romania has decided to extend Andrew Tate’s custody for another 30 days, marking the third time the influencer’s detention has been extended since his arrest.

In December 2022, Andrew Tate’s home in Romania was raided by authorities leading to the arrest of Andrew, his brother Tristan, and two others on charges of human trafficking and organized crime.

Andrew was quickly sentenced to 30 days of detention, which was then extended to a total of 60 days. Tate appealed his detainment twice but was denied both times.

The controversial influencer was set to be released on February 27, but the court in Romania has agreed to extend his custody for another 30 days.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Tate’s custody extended another 30 days

As reported by APNews on February 21, Andrew Tate’s custody has been extended for another 30 days, meaning the influencer will not be released until March.

Since being detained, Andrew Tate and his lawyer have made it clear that they believe there is no evidence for the allegations made against the influencer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“There is not a single piece of evidence, other than the victim’s statement, that would lead to the idea that any crime of rape was committed,” said the lawyer, Eugen Vidineac.

Andrew feels so strongly about his innocence that the’s also threatened to take legal action against one of the women accusing him of the crimes with a massive $300,000,000 lawsuit.

Article continues after ad

The brothers’ assets also remain in Romanian custody as well, which includes Andrew’s infamous orange Bugatti Chiron worth millions.

We’ll keep you updated with more news regarding Andrew Tate as it’s released.