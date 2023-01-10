Andrew Tate in court with brother to appeal detention in Romania: Updates

Brothers Tristan and Andrew Tate are facing the judge at Bucharest’s court of appeal on January 10. Their lawyers hope to successfully appeal the current 30-day detention.

Andrew Tate reportedly has lung nodules, requiring care

Brothers have said they have children who need them to be free

The brothers have tried to convince the court that they need to be released as they have children to care for, and that Andrew is suffering from a lung ailment.

Romanian outlet SpyNews reports that Tate has lung nodules, and that his team claimed he cannot receive adequate care while he remains in custody.

The brothers, along with two women also arrested in the human trafficking sting, were initially held for 24 hours, before this was extended to 30 days.

Andrew Tate previously claimed in a livestream with Adin Ross that he has a total of 10 children, with different women.

The brothers arrived at court at around 9AM local time, seen exiting a police van handcuffed to one another.

At the time of writing, it is not known how long it will take before a final decision is made, but it is expected to come today, January 10.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, prosecutors can request a maximum of 180 days detention. Even if the appeal is successful, they could be prevented from leaving the country or placed under house arrest.

DIICOT, Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, said that a total of six victims had been identified.

Lawyer for the Tate brothers has claimed there is “no evidence” for the allegations of rape or human trafficking, other than the victim statements.

We will keep this page updated with the latest reports from Romanian media who are on the ground at the Bucharest court of appeals.