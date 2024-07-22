How to watch the new Andrew Tate documentary in the US

There’s a new Andrew Tate documentary coming out this week in the UK – but there is a way to watch it if you’re in the US.

Right now, the controversial influencer and his brother Tristan Tate are awaiting trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking and sexual assault.

Following the trial, the brothers are set to be extradited to the UK after a warrant was issued in March 2024 on separate charges of sexual aggression dating back to between 2012 and 2015.

Article continues after ad

As the cases continue to unfold, a new documentary looking at Andrew Tate’s rise to infamy is set to arrive this week, titled Doom Scroll: Andrew Tate & The Dark Side of the Internet.

Doom Scroll: Andrew Tate & The Dark Side of the Internet drops on July 25 on Sky Documentaries at 9pm BST.

This means the 90-minute Tate documentary will also be available to watch live and on-demand via Sky’s streaming service, NOW TV, with an Entertainment Membership.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to watch in the US

As such, the best way to watch it in the US is using a VPN. All you’ll need to do is connect to a server location inside the UK, set up a NOW TV account and subscription, and stream away.

Although NOW TV is available in the US for XFinity Internet customers, Sky Documentaries isn’t included in the list.

You can check out our guide on how to use a VPN for streaming geo-blocked content to learn more.

Article continues after ad

What’s Doom Scroll about?

The documentary not only focuses on Andrew Tate’s meteoric rise online, even amid criminal charges, but also how it’s a symptom of the digital era in which social media algorithms can influence large swaths of impressionable minds.

As per the official synopsis, “How does a self-professed misogynist become one of the world’s most influential people, and remain so even after being charged with rape and human trafficking?”

Article continues after ad

Sky The doc will look at how social media algorithm’s influence impressionable minds

Sky goes on to state, “Doom Scroll: Andrew Tate & The Dark Side of the Internet goes beyond the headlines to explore how and why someone with such toxic views can take hold of so many millions of young followers.

Article continues after ad

“The film highlights the dark influence of social media platforms and how their carefully-crafted algorithms have shaped our world today.”

As well as featuring interviews with critics, we’ll hear from individuals who know Tate, as well as a number of architects of the social media algorithms.

For more true crime, take a look at the best serial killer documentaries, where Janie Lynn Ridd is now, and what happened to Phil Spector.