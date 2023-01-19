Adin Ross says he will visit Andrew Tate in jail: “I’ll see you in Romania”

The budding friendship between Adin Ross and Andrew Tate continues, with the former revealing that he plans to go and visit the latter in jail after finding out he had been added to Tate’s visitation list.

On December 29, 2022, Andrew Tate had his home raided by Romanian authorities and was taken into custody. Following this initial news, it was revealed that the influencer would stay in custody for at least 30 days.

Since then, fellow content creator Adin Ross has been opening up more frequently about his friendship with Tate. Admitting that the news of Andrew’s recent allegations and arrest have been affecting him and having an impact. Fast forward to January 18, when Tate revealed that he had put Adin on his visitation list. Meaning that he would be allowed to go and visit Tate in jail.

Fans of the two content creators have been eagerly anticipating Adin’s response, which he has now given in a recent YouTube update video. Adin began the video by reading out Tate’s latest tweet that confirmed he would be allowed to go see Andrew in jail.

“I’m allowing five people to visit me in jail. Four of which are family members and the fifth person is Adin, is me,” he began, before adding that “I woke up to that and I just had the biggest smile on my face. I’m like oh my god, this is real, this is crazy.”

“I already told you guys, with Andrew, he took me in and you showed the utmost love and respect to myself and my peers. He’s never given me weird, creepy vibes and he’s never given me the shoulder in a way. He’s always been open arms and loving. But yeah I’m feeling amazing and just so happy in life. I wake up every day and I’m just so grateful and appreciative for everything in my life.”

Adin then went on to say, “I’m putting in work every day, going to the gym, working on my mind. So I’m just letting you all know right now that I’m locked in. And the answer to everyone’s question is if I’m going to go see Andrew in jail because he did put me on his visitation list.”

Adin then turned on his car, gave it a rev, and revealed, “Andrew Tate, I’m on my way. I’ll see you in Romania G. Love you, brother.” At the time of writing, Adin Ross has not gone to visit Andrew Tate in jail. However, when and if he does, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.