Andrew Tate denies crying on TV while discussing time in prison

Controversial figure Andrew Tate has denied crying on live television while discussing his time spent in prison for human trafficking charges.

Andrew Tate is one of the most controversial figures on the internet today. The divisive influencer is well-known for his opinionated views on women. Their controversial takes on several topics have gathered them a large following on the internet, where they’ve amassed both favor and infamy alike.

On December 29, 2022, Tate was charged with rape and human trafficking, being sent to a Romanian prison where he remained for three months.

Recently Tate was brought onto British television to be interviewed by Piers Morgan about his time in prison, where the controversial figure denied ever being brought to tears during their incarceration.

Tate did admit to becoming rather emotional during his time in the Romanian cell, claiming that he had “missed people” and that they had “missed him”.

“I was emotional, I missed people, I missed them, and I knew they missed me. So I felt a strong sense of missing,” he explained.

When asked by Morgan if he had cried during their time in prison, he denied the claims, stating “There were tears that ran down my face, but I did not cry.” Morgan argued, “That’s crying,” to which the influencer responded with “I disagree.”

Obviously, this has come down to a case of opinion between the two, with Tate vehemently denying anything that may tarnish or bring down his reputation as a masculine individual. Though biologically speaking, Tate admitted to the basic human act we all know and understand as crying.

During his time in prison, Tate recounted having to fight off bugs that were swarming his cold food. Fasting for Ramadan at the time, he claimed he spent the “entire day destroying flies and ants who get close to the meal.”

Still under house arrest, Tate and his brother Tristan are both still set to be on trial for charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang. There is currently no start for the trial.