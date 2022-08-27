Andrew Tate blasts “hypocrite” KSI over ban comments and wants to fight

Andrew Tate has hit back at KSI’s comments about his ban from numerous social media platforms, and says he wants to fight the YouTuber at some point.

In the back end of 2022, Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer and reality TV star, has become the source of plenty of controversy – especially when it comes to “misogynistic” comments.

Clips of Tate’s controversial comments have spread across TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, and Instagram like wildfire over the last few weeks, but he’s now been removed from many social media platforms due to violations surrounding his content.

Some corners of the internet have defended Tate, saying he shouldn’t have been banned due to free speech. Though others, including KSI, have rejoiced in the fact he’s been suspended from the most popular platforms.

Andrew Tate takes shots at “hypocrite” KSI

The former kickboxer hasn’t completely disappeared off the internet, seeing as he’s now taken up residence on Rumble. And, in his first broadcast, he fired back at KSI’s celebratory comments about his ban.

“This is a personal message to you KSI, I had no problem with you, I don’t f**king know you, I don’t watch your bulls**t YouTube channel but when I get banned, you want to go from a fan to just instantly cowering out to the matrix? That makes you a hypocrite,” Tate said.

“At least Jake Paul was man enough to say stand up for free speech. If you ever fought Jake, he would smash your f**king face in. And if you want to get smoked twice, I’ll f**king smoke you myself. You’re full of s**t, you’re a hypocrite.”

Tate’s comments didn’t go unnoticed by the YouTuber, who fired back and said he wants “all the smoke” from fights against him and Jake Paul.

It remains to be seen if the beef between the pair will go any further, or if they’ll just keep trading online snipes at each other.