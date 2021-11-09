Andrew Schulz explains why Travis Scott isn’t responsible for Astroworld disaster

Instagram comedian Andrew Schulz revealed why he thinks people shouldn’t hold Travis Scott responsible for the Astroworld tragedy, before going on to explain how the Grammy award-winning artist could be in hot water legally.

Chart-topping artist Travis Scott has come under fire after eight people lost their lives during his Astroworld Tour in Houston, Texas on November 5, 2021. Some critics claim the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper is partially responsible for not stopping the show.

Comedian Andrew Schulz has a different take, and on his Flagrant 2 podcast, argued that the singer isn’t responsible for the reported crowd crush that happened during the event and that there were factors possibly out of his control.

Andrew Schulz gives his take on Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy

During the Flagrant 2 podcast episode, host Andrew Schulz argued that concert attendees who acted like a “mob” share some of the responsibility when things got out of control. “I don’t hold Travis responsible the same way I don’t hold Trump responsible for inciting violence,” he said.

He continued, “You can say something, but if someone actually does it, they should be personally accountable for that. Especially if they are an adult.” The stand-up comic said lawsuits were still going to focus on how he influenced the crowd.

“If the issue was overcrowding then maybe those that came through the crashed gate did so because they felt Travis was telling them to do that,” he said. “The lawsuits are going to say he told people to crash this s**t. And the people who crashed it caused the overcrowding which caused concertgoers to be squeezed and trampled.”

He then asked, “How much can you really hype the crowd? How much can you reward that behavior?” before adding that he thinks the insurance for the event was going to zero in on Travis Scott’s behavior. “The insurance company is going to do everything in their power to convince the courts, or whoever, that Travis Scott made these people rush the stage,” he said.

Schulz argued that the rapper’s marketing style of hyping up audiences to get rowdy would be impacted by this incident. “If concert promoters or artists know they are on the hook for crowd behavior, please believe any further event they are promoting is going to have very different rules so they can avoid another payment,” he stated.

Despite his argument, Andrew Schulz also clarified that he didn’t know all the facts as the concert incident is still under investigation. However, he concluded by reiterating that he thinks Travis Scott’s history of hyping up his crowd would soon come under heavy scrutiny.