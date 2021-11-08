Jeff Bezos calls out Leonardo DiCaprio after flirty video goes viral

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has officially called out A-List actor Leonardo DiCaprio after a video showing the Titanic star engaging in flirty conversation with his girlfriend went viral online.

The 2021 LACMA Art & Film Gala saw a host of high-profile celebrities rocking designer looks on the red carpet and rubbing elbows over cocktails — but no one expected the interaction that happened between Leo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

A short clip showing Leo, Bezos, and Sanchez at the Gala has taken the internet by storm, and it’s not hard to see why. For many onlookers, Sanchez appears to be totally enamored with DiCaprio as he talks, a walking emulation of his Gatsby performance from 2013.

Sanchez’s fascinated smile has more than a few netizens joking about the ever-charming Leo “stealing Bezos’ girl,” and the responses have been nothing short of hilarious.

Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl pic.twitter.com/PkwcRcoFvS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021

Jeff Bezos calls out Leonardo DiCaprio on Twitter

In an unexpected turn of events, it seems like Bezos has decided to join in on the memes, judging by the humorous “challenge” he issued toward Leo over on Twitter.

In his reply post, Bezos shared a shirtless photo of himself leaning over a sign that reads, “Danger! Steep cliff, fatal drop,” his biceps proudly on display.

“Leo, come here, I want to show you something…” Bezos wrote, making sure to tag the actor’s Twitter account.

This interaction has absolutely blindsided the internet, resulting in even more comical memes that are taking over the internet.

this Twitter interaction is a fever dream💀💀 — Trippy (@CrossoverTrae) November 8, 2021

Literally an evil villains laugh — Miguel Amor (@Y0uAlr3adyKn0w) November 8, 2021

Leo when he realises that he gets some of Jeff bezos divorce money https://t.co/iOtnMDmyJo pic.twitter.com/IgrP0oPUWY — HAYCH🥷🏾 (@hamzahassan0309) November 8, 2021

Thus far, Leo has yet to react to Bezos’s joking “challenge” (not a surprise, as he tends to use his social media solely for environmental activism) — but either way, it’s certainly making for a good laugh as two of the world’s most elite celebrities banter over a viral meme of themselves.