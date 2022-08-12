EntertainmentEntertainment

Amouranth just bought another 7-Eleven gas station for $8.3 million

David Purcell
Amouranth
amouranth and car wash
Amouranth, Twitter

Twitch star streamer Amouranth has revealed she’s made another significant investment away from the screen, adding an $8.3 million gas station to her property portfolio.

Amouranth, real-name Kaitlyn Sirigusa, has become a high-profile property investor at the same time as achieving success on both Twitch and OnlyFans.

In the past, the content creator has bought a 7-Eleven store for $10 million, as well as another gas station for a reported $4 million.

And she’s not done there, yet.

Amouranth just bought another gas station

On August 12, Sirigusa made the announcement on her personal Twitter account.

“I PURCHASED A CAR WASH FOR $8.3 million, it sits on 1.5 acres & includes a 4,000 SQFT C store AND 4,600 SQFT FUELING ISLAND/service pump CANOPY,” she tweeted.

“To be honest it’s just another gas station (7-eleven) with a larger than usual car wash. This is prob one of the last ones before the 100% accelerated bonus depreciation rolls off.”

Talking further about the reasoning behind the deal, Amouranth said: “Imagine letting creators invest in (via a PWM Arm) the commercial real estate that the digital entertainment agency & services company that represents them/works with them is housed in. Kinda cool. If nothing else an Uncorrelated investment worth diversifying into.”

Despite the heavy outlay here on her latest 7-Eleven property, fans of the popular streamer will be expecting more investments in the coming years – if she keeps growing her empire and popularity at current rates.

keep reading

apex legends vantage posing with sniper and echo header image
Apex Legends

Strange Apex Legends glitch is breaking Vantage’s tactical ability

Philip Trahan
Starforge Systems Upgrade Horizon PC
Tech

Starforge Systems upgrades controversial $999 Horizon PC

Dylan Horetski
apex legends audio issues season 14
Apex Legends

Apex Legends players furious at “punishing” audio issues in Season 14

Brianna Reeves
loading...