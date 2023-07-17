Amouranth risks Kick ban for “twerking” on stream after platform prohibited it

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa announced her move to Kick on June 18, but less than a month later, some are suggesting she ought to face a suspension, for breaching community guidelines by “twerking” on stream.

Kick is the new rival to Twitch, and, like others before it, is trying to take a piece of the livestreaming pie by signing big-name stars from the Amazon-owned platform. So far, this has included xQc, Destiny, and Amouranth.

Amouranth, Twitch’s most-watched female streamer, has also been one of its most controversial – previously issued bans on numerous occasions. Although some view Kick as more lenient regarding community guidelines, there are still rules about what content is allowed.

Amouranth potentially breaches Kick guidelines

One of these rules on Kick prohibits “sexually suggestive content” – which includes “Erotic or sexually suggestive dancing or gestures.”

On Jul 16, Amouranth was performing a DJ set for her stream, when she began ‘twerking’ as the song lyrics said “hands on your knees”.

Some viewers claimed this would be a breach of these guidelines, with the clip reposted to Reddit, with the title: “Kick TOS: twerking is bannable. Amouranth:”

Back in April, Eddie Craven, the co-founder of Kick, explicitly mentioned that “twerking” is against the platform’s rules, although specifically when done in exchange for “subs/money.”

At the time of writing, Amouranth’s channel on Kick remains intact.

Despite only moving there last month, her account has cross the 100,000 follower mark already.

Her average viewership in the past 30 days on Kick is actually higher than Twitch too, at 11,282 on Kick vs 6,538 on Twitch.

Amouranth is also opting to stream on Kick much more, which could be due to higher revenue, thanks to the 95% sub split for streamers, as opposed to Twitch’s 50/50 split.