TikToker mortified nursing home residents sleep with more people than she does

A TikToker and OnlyFans star was left absolutely stunned after learning that elderly folks at nursing homes are having a lot more luck on the dating scene than she is.

In a viral clip that has been taking over the platform, Annie Knight, a TikToker from Australia, revealed that she has a friend who works at a nursing home and hears all sorts of wild stories.

According to Knight, everyone in the nursing home her friend works at has been very active under the sheets – more so than even she is.

“They just r**t like bunnies. They sneak into each other’s rooms and they just go to town,” she said. I’m pretty sure they’re having more [intimacy] than I am right now… apparently everyone is just sleeping with each other. It’s high school all over again!”

Knight went on to ask her viewers if they could verify the claims her friend made and the results backed up what she had heard.

(click here if TikTok fails to load)

TikTok users react to nursing home residents sleeping with each other

In the comments, many TikTok users explained how what Knight had heard was accurate and even shared their own stories.

“My mom works in one and yes This is true. They try to talk dirty to my mom and she’s like ‘no I’ve been married for 22 years,’” wrote one.

“My ex left me for her boss that was a REGISTERED nurse. So yes, the staff definitely do. Not sure about the clients,” replied another.

“I don’t know about heaps and all of them… But yep! At least some do it,” remarked someone else.

The TikToker ended her video by joking that she should go to a nursing home herself judging by the comments, it might not be such a bad idea if she’s looking for a partner (or a dozen) when she’s older.