TikToker slammed for using tampons in bizarre cooking ‘hack’

A TikToker is coming under fire for using tampons in a bizarre cooking ‘hack’ that netizens think is just too over-the-top for the task at hand.

‘Foodtok’ is one of the more popular corners of TikTok, where folks go to upload their culinary creations and get advice from other foodies about their own cooking, or to simply show off a delicious meal they had at a restaurant.

While foodtok is generally a positive space for people to share their creativity with each other, one TikToker’s method for dealing with excess grease just isn’t sitting well with viewers.

Article continues after ad

We’ve all been there; when you’re cooking up some ground beef or bacon, it’s natural for the meat to let off some grease that accumulates in the pan.

Article continues after ad

Pexels.com: imustbedead It’s no secret that meats like beef and bacon can create a ton of excess grease. Some people save it, some people toss it, but one TikToker is doing something really unusual with her cooking grease.

While most home cooks would simply use a paper towel to sop up the extra grease, or drain it into a mason jar to save for later, one woman’s method of dealing with grease is simply unheard of.

Woman uses tampons to soak up extra grease from cooking

On September 21, TikTok user Victoria uploaded her special method of taking care of extra grease — by putting two tampons in the meat and letting the material soak up the moisture.

Article continues after ad

Although the tampons were completely unused, it definitely rubbed quite a few viewers the wrong way, many of whom made their thoughts on the unusual situation quite clear in the comments section.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“This is exactly why I don’t eat at other peoples’ houses,” one user wrote.

Although the FDA says tampons are safe to use, others are worried about potential chemicals leaking into the meat, with another viewer writing: “Oh yeah… all those toxins leaching out into your food.”

Article continues after ad

“What an expensive way to drain grease,” another remarked.

This definitely isn’t the recommended way to handle grease — but it certainly gave the internet a good ‘wtf’ moment to congregate over.

This is just the latest strange hack to go viral on TikTok after a user’s ‘toaster steak’ shortcut caught some major flak online.