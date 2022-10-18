Amouranth responds to trolls telling her to keep husband’s alleged abuse “private”

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

Twitch star Amouranth responded to viewers telling her she should have kept the issues between herself and her husband “private” after exposing her partner’s alleged abuse in a shocking live stream.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is back on Twitch after exposing purported abuse from her husband during an explosive broadcast late on October 15.

During the stream, her husband screamed at her over the phone after allegedly threatening to send her dogs to a “meatpacking facility” in a series of charged text messages if she didn’t do as she was told.

Amouranth also showed off damage done to her living space as a result of her partner’s apparent abuse, from whom she is now in the process of separating. On October 17, she returned to Twitch to assure viewers of her personal safety and said she is back in control of all her financial and social accounts, to which her husband previously had access.

Amouranth explains why she didn’t bring alleged abuse to police

During that broadcast, she also responded to netizens who felt she should have kept her abuse “private” and offline — something she says she did “for a long time.”

“I’ve seen a lot of people being like, ‘Oh, she should have kept it private,'” she began. “And I’m like, I did. It wasn’t getting better. I did keep it private for a long time.”

She went on to explain her apparent frustrations with law enforcement over the situation after chatters expressed that she should have taken the incident to police instead of exposing it in a live broadcast.

“Police really don’t do anything unless you’re physically harmed,” she continued. “Unfortunately, yelling at your partner isn’t grounds for legal action from the police, so they don’t really help with that. They look for actual, physical damages.”

Amouranth isn’t the only streamer to share this sentiment toward law enforcement after going through harassment and abuse; Twitch streamer Sweet Anita made similar comments after claiming she was chased through the street by a man with a knife who had been repeatedly stalking her.

For now, Amouranth says she happily “free” and is seeking legal counsel to sort out matters. In fact, she came back to Twitch for her first “official” live stream the very next day, where she shared her experience riding horses with her viewers.