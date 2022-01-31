Amouranth responds to claims she gets Twitch bans on purpose

Twitch’s most-watched female streamer, Amouranth, has been accused in the past of deliberately provoking bans from the platform, but she denies this actually being a strategy any streamer would employ.

For most streamers, receiving a ban from Twitch is a constant fear they try their best to avoid — but there’s no denying that there are some benefits to getting suspended.

The ban hammer weighs heavy over the heads of broadcasters, ready to strike down for any infraction (or perceived infraction) of Twitch’s community guidelines.

For Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa, it has meted out justice on her channel on a number of occasions, for a variety of reasons. However, in 2021, she was the platform’s most popular female streamer, and her Twitch career is as successful as ever – so is a ban really that bad?

The argument can be made that being banned brings streamers, big or small, lots of attention, particularly if the ban is controversial or for a peculiar reason. As most bans are not indefinite, the ‘return’ or ‘comeback’ stream often gets inflated viewership too.

Amouranth has acknowledged this too, showing the boost in searches about her after her third ban back in 2019.

It's literally impossible to predict what will blow up on the internet. This banning drama has made me more relevant that everything I've ever done combined. LSF for the MVP. pic.twitter.com/uXj2IdP0le — Amouranth (@Amouranth) September 13, 2019

Amouranth denies ‘deliberate’ bans

But, despite this, Amouranth says she has never planned to be banned, and that every ban is “stressful.”

“No one really plans it. Each ban is immensely stressful, and I never know if it’ll be my last,” she said, and with a total of five bans on record, a sixth could indeed be indefinite.

“It’s a fun narrative people like to push,” Siragusa continued, “but it’s just not true. I don’t want to be banned — even for a day,” she told The Gamer.

As well as her content creation, Amouranth is an accomplished businesswoman, with various investments and business ownership, including a pool toy company and gas station.