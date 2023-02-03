Amouranth hosts insane birthday celebration stream with xQc, CodeMiko and more

Twitch star Amouranth is hosting an insane birthday celebration stream featuring xQc, CodeMiko, and other prominent creators, powered by a new content monetization platform: Slushy.

Over the last few years, Amouranth has made it clear that she wants nothing but the best for her career.

From insane investments, gas station purchases, and even influencing the creation of one of Twitch’s biggest categories, Amouranth has done it all.

For her birthday this year, she’s joined Slushy and will be hosting an insane birthday celebration alongside fellow Twitch stars xQc, CodeMiko, and more.

Twitch: Amouranth Amouranth has become one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

Amouranth hosts insane birthday streams

On February 3, 2023, beginning at 12 pm PST, Amouranth’s Birthday celebration pre-game stream will begin exclusively on Slushy’s platform.

Just two hours later, at 2 pm PST, Amouranth’s stream will switch over to her personal Twitch channel.

To make things even more interesting, Slushy will be broadcasting her streams on vehicles across LA throughout the afternoon and evening.

We’ll update this article once those vehicles make their way to the streets to give you an idea of just how insane Amouranth’s going with this celebration.

Formed in 2022, Slushy is among the newest content monetization platforms that offer unrestricted space for creators to host specialized subscription content. However, only invited creators host content on the platform.

This isn’t the only event the Twitch star has done this month, as she recently traveled back to the 18th century for a date with fellow streamer BenJammins.

For more Amouranth, Twitch, and other entertainment news — head over to our hub.