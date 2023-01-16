Amouranth “travels back in time” for 18th-century date with colonial Twitch streamer

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa made an 18th-century cosplay streamer’s dream come true by letting him take her “back in time” to 1776 for a date.

Popular OF and Twitch sensation Amouranth has been really innovating on her broadcasts lately and the newest example of this comes from a special 1776 date with fellow streamer BenJammins.

The rising Twitch streamer has slowly been making a name for himself on the platform with his wild cosplays and in-character antics where he pretends to be one of the United States’ founding fathers.

Back in November, Ben asked Amouranth out on an “18th century colonial stream date” to “party like it’s 1776,” Amouranth seemed intrigued. The catch was, his request needed 1776 retweets, which he barely managed to pull off to secure a date with his crush.

After agreeing to go on the special date and “travel back in time”, Amouranth wore attire fit for the time period and took her, as promised, on a horse and buggy.

The date seemed to be a resounding success with the two going dancing, eating a feast, and even getting a bit physical in public.

At one point, Amouranth even made BenJammins bow down to her like a dog and stepped on him before proceeding to sit on his back “like a bench.”

“Usually I only keep this for the private moments,” the streamer joked. “But I have eight people staring at me with violin music playing.”

The broadcasts ended up being a big hit with both streamers’ communities enjoying the content, and it turns out that Siragusa has more exciting plans in the works for future streams.

As Amouranth slowly moves away from adult content following a split from her husband, the streamer has indicated that in the next six months she has “TONS of fun projects in the pipeline.”

If this date was anything to go off, we can’t wait to see what she has cooking up for the rest of 2023.