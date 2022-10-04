Amouranth has so many gifted Twitch subs her emotes are completely broken

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected]

Streaming sensation Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa’s Twitch emotes may have broken the site, and the OnlyFans star is looking for answers.

Amouranth is one of the most popular female streamers on the internet today, beating out household names such as Valkyrae and Pokimane to earn the crown.

Unfortunately, her success seems to have resulted in some sort of major bug, as none of her emotes are working on Twitch, leaving fans of hers unable to show support.

In a series of Twitter posts, Amouranth explained the situation and what she believes is causing this unique issue.

Amouranth demands answers after Twitch breaks her emotes

According to the hot tub streamer, she has become the top streamer on the site as it pertains to gifted subscriptions, and this could be causing some challenges.

“Apparently, I am the #1 most gifted to sub channel/personality on Twitch, and now I can’t open my emotes because media assets bug out while trying to load,” she explained.

Siragusa further noted that some fans enjoy gifting her subs to their favorite streamers as a way to troll them, using Twitch’s notifications into thinking that she herself subscribed. As a result, all their emotes are available to her, but now she can’t ever load them.

While users have noted that Amouranth could disable the ability to receive gifted subs, she believes it could end up doing more harm than good.

“That would be hyper bad for exposure tho right? Like at the cost of losing my emotes I get 1000s of channels to repeatedly acknowledge I exist,” she remarked.

Whether or not Twitch can fix this error remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a very unique situation that seems to only be affecting the top female streamer.