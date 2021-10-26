Alinity reveals she made $50,000 for an incredibly gross fan video

Popular streamer Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon has made an insane amount of money making videos outside of Twitch and a gross one for a fan actually earned her a huge payday.

For nearly a year now, Alinity has been making content on OF and she’s been raking in huge profits thanks to down bad subscribers.

Back in May, the Colombian-Canadian explained how she made more in two months on OF than she would have made in 10 years on Twitch.

As it turns out, there could be a good reason why she’s able to be so profitable. During a broadcast with fellow streamers Maya and Cyr, Alinity revealed the grossest video she ever made and how much she made off it.

Alinity reveals $50K payday for “very elaborate” burping video

“The grossest thing I’ve ever done was a burping video,” Mogollon claimed. “For someone.”

When pressed over how much she made from it, she had to stop and ponder for a bit before revealing she probably made $50,000 off of it.

Of course, it wasn’t just one person buying it, as she distributed the video to fans to pay for, but that’s still a lot of money just for one clip.

“It was a very elaborate burping video,” she added. “I just drank a lot of soda and burped for like two minutes.”

Later on, she further explained how the video cost viewers $100 each, suggesting 500 people paid for it. It’s also possible that someone who requested she make the video to begin with paid a bit more.

Recently, fellow Twitch streamer Sweet Anita was shocked when her mods suggested she could make a massive profit selling her own “dirty” items such as worn socks and underwear.

It just goes to show that people are willing to pay a lot of money, even for things that others might find a bit disgusting.