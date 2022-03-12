Alex Wassabi hits out at KSI for “publicly shaming” Deji after fight loss

YouTuber Alex Wassabi has called out KSI for “publicly shaming” his younger brother Deji online after he lost their UK vs. USA boxing match.

On March 5, Deji Olatunji and Alex Wassabi stepped into the ring for their anticipated Showstar UK vs. USA match, and it was ultimately Wassabi who ended up taking away the split decision victory.

Although Deji had originally said he would retire from boxing if he lost the match, he later went on to reveal that he plans to continue fighting with the aim of getting a win for his loyal supporters.

Alex Wassabi is the winner, taking the match against Deji by split decision! pic.twitter.com/G9yDbzZWFT — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 5, 2022

In a video after the event, Deji’s older brother KSI gave his thoughts on the loss, revealing he was “disappointed.”

“Deji, I’m disappointed,” he said. “That’s honestly how I feel, man. I’m sorry if that’s not what you wanna hear, but it’s the truth.” He added: “I’m not gonna lie to you — I expected more from you.”

However, winner Alex didn’t agree with KSI’s approach, and in an episode of The Sync Podcast he called out the YouTuber for publicly criticizing him.

“It’s just like, come on man, be a big brother. Be a decent person,” he said.” Why’d you have to tear him down. He’s just reiterating what everybody is saying. You should be the big brother, you should be helping him, lifting him up, being like, ‘don’t worry about it, it’s just a fight.'”

“Why don’t you say that offline? Why do you have to publicly shame him and not give him anything encouraging.”

He went on to give his own opinion on Deji, saying: “He underestimated me. I don’t think he’s a bad fighter, he just has bad matchups.”

Alex suggested that Deji should fight someone like Bryce Hall, who lost to Austin McBroom back in 2021, and added that if that fight were to ever happen, he would bet $20,000 on Deji.

With Wassabi challenging KSI to a fight of their own, fans will be waiting to see whether these two ever end up stepping into the ring together.