Deji mocks Logan Paul for not getting paid by Floyd Mayweather

Although Deji fell short of a victory against Floyd Mayweather, he seemingly holds one win over Logan Paul as the British YouTube star actually got paid for his performance against boxing’s ‘pretty boy.’

When Logan Paul stepped into the ring against Floyd Mayweather in 2021, the internet stood still for eight rounds. It was an enormous spectacle bigger than any YouTube-boxing-era event before it, however, one-half of the equation left the venue that night with empty pockets.

Paul was quick to make public the fact Mayweather didn’t hold up his end of the bargain. While the boxing icon walked away with tens of millions, the social media celeb remained empty-handed. In fact, months after their bout, Paul even moved to sue Mayweather over his lack of payment.

More than a year on and the dispute still hasn’t been settled, with Paul now angling for a rematch on top of getting his original purse. In the meantime, British YouTuber and KSI’s younger brother Deji just so happened to box Mayweather. In doing so, he claimed he cashed in big well ahead of Paul.

“I have to ask,” Sidemen’s Miniminter said to Deji during the latest episode of the What’s Good Podcast. “Just because of the Logan fight… I’m not asking how much, but did you get paid at least some of it upfront?”

“Yes,” Deji responded without hesitation. While no exact amount was specified, it’s evident Deji got some of his fight purse before even so much as stepping into the ring with the undefeated Mayweather.

Deji discusses his Mayweather payment at the 26:23 mark below.

“Obviously, Logan when he fought, he keeps talking about how he still hasn’t gotten anything. And now you fought him, you got some of it at least,” Miniminter added. “I just have better management, agent, all of that,” Deji joked, poking fun at Paul in the process.

Referring back to his fight with Vinnie Hacker at the now infamous YouTubers vs TikTokers event, Deji explained how he’s been in a similar situation before. After all, fighters on that particular card allegedly went without pay. Though Deji’s team was wise enough to secure their bag upfront and then repeated that tactic more recently heading into the Mayweather event.