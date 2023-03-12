Deji and Swarmz “close” to finalizing fight deal with Misfits

YouTube star Deji and rapper Swarmz are reportedly close to finalizing a fight deal with Misfits Boxing.

Over the past year, Deji has completely transformed himself as a boxer. After starting out with multiple losses, he finally managed to bag his first win against Fousey last August.

Since, the YouTube star has even gone the length with the world’s best, going a full six rounds with boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in an exhibition fight.

After proving he can dance with some of the best in the business, fans are certainly excited to see his return to the ring — and now he’s finally eyeing up his next bout.

Deji and Swarmz close to finalizing fight

After dropping Ryan Taylor with ease in his with just one punch in his last fight, Swarmz has made it clear he wants to meet Deji in the ring.

According to Happy Punch Promotions, it may finally be happening as Deji and Swarmz are reportedly close to finalizing a deal with Misfits Boxing.

The two are reportedly expected to fight on the Misfits Series 007 event, which will take place in London on May 13.

Furthermore, Deji’s older brother and Misfits Boxing founder KSI also recently revealed that the fight might be close to being confirmed. “I think Deji vs Swarmz might be almost confirmed,” he said in a recent SideCast episode.

KSI is also anticipated to feature as the main event on the Series 007 card in London, where he’s expected to go to blows with professional boxer Joe Fournier.

Although Series 007 is still quite far away, it’s likely we’ll see some official announcements in the coming weeks on the build-up to Misfits’ next event in New Orleans.