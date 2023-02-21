Adin Ross streams sexual content on Kick but avoids ban

Adin Ross, one of Twitch’s biggest streamers, visited an adult site during a stream on rival platform Kick, displaying it on stream and breaking the platform’s terms of service. At the time of writing, though, his account is not banned.

Kick is a new streaming platform launched in connection with Stake, one of the world’s biggest crypto gambling sites. It has worked with and attracted big-name Twitch streamers like Trainwrecks and Adin Ross.

Despite being a partnered streamer on Twitch, Ross has spoken about his support for the Kick platform, and urged others to move there exclusively too. Although, he isn’t making the move permanent due to the money offered by Kick.

The platform is still very new though, and there have been questions raised about its terms of service and how they are enforced. In December, a streamer remained unbanned despite allegedly having sex on stream.

Adin Ross streams adult content on Kick

Shared in a clip by Jake Lucky on Twitter, Adin navigated to the website, and displayed a selection of videos for around 10 seconds, before exiting.

While displaying it, he actually said he “disagrees” with such content, echoing statements he made about sexual content on Twitch, calling hot tub streams “poison.”

Kick’s terms of service state that users “agree not to engage in any of the following prohibited activities” including nudity or other sexually suggestive content.

However, the platform’s policy on suspending accounts is less clear than say Twitch or YouTube. The TOS does state that they “may permanently or temporarily terminate or suspend your access to the Service without notice and liability for any reason.”

Kick: adinross Adin’s Kick account remains available on the platform.

Concerns have been raised about the age of Adin’s viewers. Kick’s rules state that you must be 18 or older to use the site, unless you have the permission of a guardian. However, there is no system in place to prevent users under 18 using the site.

The TOS simply states: “If you are under 18, you represent and warrant that you have your parent or guardian’s permission to use the Service and that your parent or guardian is agreeing to these Terms.”

Ross has not addressed the viral clip at the time of writing, but his account remains available on the Kick platform, where he has just over 80,000 followers. This is a far cry from his Twitch follower count of 7.3 million.

There is also the possibility that these actions could impact his Twitch account. Twitch’s community guidelines can in some cases extent to conduct outside the platform itself, for example on social media.