Adin Ross shocks NBA pro for saying streaming is harder than professional sports

Kick streamer Adin Ross floored NBA pro Dennis Schröder after claiming that his job as a broadcaster was harder than being a professional basketball player.

Streaming has become one of the internet’s biggest forms of entertainment. Broadcasters from all over the world have accrued audiences in the millions by streaming their travels abroad or even playing video games in real-time on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Fans can also interact with streamers via their live chat, leading to a new dynamic between creators and viewers that can directly impact an ongoing broadcast. However, several content creators have expressed their issues with this career path, saying they feel pressured to stream 24/7 without taking a break for themselves, leading to burnout.

Adin Ross is one of the most prominent streamers on the net right now. Although he’s acquired quite a bit of controversy over the past several months, he’s still managed to garner a big audience on Kick, where he moved after getting into a few issues with Twitch.

Adin Ross claims streaming is harder than professional sports

During a broadcast with NBA pro Dennis Schröder, Ross claimed that his job as a streamer was harder than being a professional athlete, leading to a shocked reaction from the pro baller that left the internet scratching their heads.

“If you think about it — I’m gonna be honest, bro. My job is a lot harder than you guys’ job, okay? I’m just being honest.”

Schröder couldn’t seem to believe what Ross had said and shook his head, repeatedly saying, “No.”

“Yes!” Ross argued. “Bro, all you guys do — you dribble a ball and shoot or drive, bro. I’m gonna be honest, I have to sit here and…” the streamer trailed off.

“Basketball is not just just about shooting and dribbling,” Schröder hit back, seemingly confused about Ross’s argument.

However, many fans have pointed out that Adin was likely just yanking his chain and joking around — but that didn’t stop some netizens from raising an eyebrow at his stance on the subject.

“Streamers are so disconnected from reality sometimes, it’s just crazy,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Bro is delusional,” another said.

However, some commenters agreed with Ross, with one saying, “Honestly, streaming is probably more mentally draining than the NBA.”

It’s true that streamers do have to contend with the criticisms of thousands of people at all times — and even worse things like harassment and swatting. Recently, Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik revealed that she may have to move after being swatted multiple times.