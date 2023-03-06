Jinny injures leg after falling in hole during IRL Twitch stream

Jinnytty got hurt after she fell into a random pit in the ground while walking around Bali, Indonesia during her recent IRL Twitch stream.

When it comes to IRL streaming on Twitch, Jinny is among the most popular on the platform with almost 900,000 followers on the purple app.

However, not all of her streams have gone quite as planned over the years. For example, she had her cell phone snatched by a motorcyclist during a broadcast and even set her backyard ablaze.

Jinny’s most recent mishap took place on March 6, 2023, while walking around the streets of Indonesia.

Jinny fall into random pit during IRL broadcast

During the stream, Jinny was walking around Bali talking to her chat when the incident happened.

The way she fell made her throw her phone and Jinny reappeared roughly 30 seconds later to show her viewers the hole she just fell into.

“I fell here. I f*cking fell. That’s super dangerous,” she said.

She did suffer from a fair bit of scrapes on her leg, but was able to prevent further injury by catching herself on the sides of the hole.

As soon as the Twitch star fell, worried viewers began flooding the chat with messages asking if she was okay.

This isn’t the first time her stream has gone sideways. Back in 2022, Jinny crashed her scooter which presumably led to her getting banned just a few days later.

It’s unlikely that this incident will lead to the IRL streamer getting banned, but we’ll have to wait to see what happens in the future.

