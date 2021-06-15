Adin Ross leaks "YouTubers vs Rappers" event in FaZe Rug fight announcement - Dexerto

One of 2021’s biggest social media stars Adin Ross may have just leaked one of the biggest events of the year: Youtubers vs Rappers is happening, according to the Twitch star, as he revealed the next big boxing event amidst a fight announcement of his own against FaZe Rug.

Internet celebrities spilling over into the world of combat sports continues to be one of the biggest trends of the year. With the Paul brothers paving the way for others to make millions, we’ve already seen the likes of a stacked YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event.

Up next appears to be another first-of-its-kind boxing spectacle. Famous YouTubers are supposedly set to square off against popular rappers, according to Adin Ross. Amidst a friendly Instagram stream with FaZe Rug on June 14, the Twitch sensation leaked details on this upcoming showcase.

Not only that, but he also confirmed a fight of his own: Ross now appears all set to take on FaZe Rug in a “friendly” exhibition bout in the near future.

Adin Ross set to box FaZe Rug in 2021

Throughout this Instagram stream, Ross and Rug confirmed they’ll be stepping into a boxing ring in the near future. Unlike most recent social media fights, however, this one will be friendly all the way through.

“I don’t want beef with you and I know you don’t want beef with me,” Ross joked. “We’re literally just gonna do this for fun.”

With that said, the two are supposedly still eager to train and prepare for a real contest in “November or December. That 10 minutes, five rounds… Whatever happens in there, we’ve gotta go hard,” Rug added.

No official fight card has been announced, no venue has been revealed, and no actual promoter has confirmed these details. With only a few months to go before the supposed clash, however, we’re sure to hear more in the coming weeks.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Adin Ross and FaZe Rug announce they will be fighting each other in a boxing match. Adin adds he’ll also he fighting in an upcoming boxing event between rappers and YouTubers. Notably, Rug and Adin are 30lbs apart. pic.twitter.com/hLJ06BlHqH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 15, 2021

Adin Ross leaks YouTubers vs Rappers boxing event

After locking in a scrap with his close friend Rug, Ross then went on to leak another upcoming event. “There’s gonna be another card. I don’t know if I’m supposed to announce it… I don’t really care.”

This new event focuses on “YouTubers vs Rappers,” and Ross says fights have already been booked. “I’m fighting this crazy rapper, it’s very hyped up.”

As for the main evente, or who else is set to clash, he kept his lips except for one name; he told Rug, “They’re going to put you on that card too.”

Adin Ross and FaZe Rug discuss the boxing event they will both take part in. pic.twitter.com/iobn6to0pr — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 15, 2021

Similar to the first announcement, no official details have been confirmed by a fight promoter just yet. If this YouTubers vs Rappers event is indeed real, we’ll be sure to keep you updated with every big fight announcement along the way.