Adin Ross hit with ban on Twitch following move to Kick

Adin Ross announced his decision to move from Twitch to Kick on February 23 and now the controversial streamer has reportedly been permabanned from the purple app.

Adin Ross has been vocal about his displeasure with Twitch in recent weeks and it has now come to a head.

The young streaming star had been testing out streams over on Kick, the streaming platform championed by fellow broadcaster Trainwreck, and has since moved to the upcoming service on a full-time basis.

Now, on February 25, Twitch banned Ross for the eighth total time, and one report claims that this ban is permanent.

Adin Ross banned from Twitch once again

The ban came through at 9:49 p.m. EST and left fans puzzled as neither Twitch nor Ross has acknowledged the ban or given a reason at time of this publication.

A tweet from AdinRossUpdates claims that, unlike the previous seven bans, this one is a complete removal from the platform.

Part of Ross’ decision to move to kick was based on less stringent policing of content on the new site compared to Twitch. In his initial video where he announced that he would be giving Kick a try, he emphasized that he would have more power over what he could stream.

Since then, he’s already generated controversy over streaming explicit material to his newly re-established audience, leading many people to question where the site will draw the line for its broadcasters.

There are sure to be more details about the ban and Adin Ross’ streaming future in the coming days, and we’ll provide the latest updates as they become available.