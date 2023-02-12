Adin Ross claims Twitch threatened to suspend him “indefinitely” for his content

Twitch giant Adin Ross has claimed that the Amazon-owned platform threatened to suspend him “indefinitely” as a result of the content he makes.

Adin Ross, despite being one of Twitch’s most followed and watched streamers, continues to share something of a turbulent relationship with the platform.

We’ve seen the star incur a temporary ban and, more recently, demand that they finally put an end to hot tub streams that are apparently “promoting poison”.

Now, he has claimed that the platform threatened to suspend him “indefinitely” as a result of his content.

Twitch reportedly threatened to suspend Adin Ross “indefinitely”

In a clip widely shared on social media, the creator claimed a recent phone call with a senior figure at Twitch resulted in a threat that he would be indefinitely suspended if he did not make serious alterations to his content.

“I just wanna say I was silenced and I’m gonna tell you what I was silenced by and what happened,” he said. “I had a week’s suspension on Twitch. And then when I got unsuspended on Twitch I streamed maybe two or three times after that.

“Then once I was streaming… I got a call. I’m not gonna say specifically who it was, you know who you are. And you basically said if you keep doing controversial stuff and you keep saying certain things… we’re gonna have to take you down indefinitely. So I got a threat.”

Adin went on to explain that he was shocked by the comments, which made him realize he could no longer “preach what I want to preach” to his audience.

He continued: “That made me realize this is not safe… So anyways I got that call from them. It spooked me a little bit… I don’t wanna change for anyone. This is what I’ve been on, this is me now.”

Finishing his comments, he claimed he doesn’t “really care” and would continue to do his own thing on the platform.

He did admit, though, that he and his team are working on navigating the warning from Twitch and ensuring he can make the content he wants without incurring a permanent or long-term ban from the platform.

Twitch does not comment on bans or related issues.