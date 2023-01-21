Adin Ross calls on Twitch to finally ban hot tub streams: “It’s promoting poison”

Twitch giant Adin Ross has called on the Amazon-owned platform to finally ban hot tub streams, claiming they’re a “problem” and “promoting poison” among viewers.

Hot tub streams have been part of Twitch’s ‘meta’ for nearly two years. Back in early 2021, hot tub streams exploded in popularity and have divided the streaming community since.

Plenty of Twitch streamers, like xQc, have criticized them and suggested they constitute breaking Twitch guidelines on attire.

The platform has even introduced a new category to house the streams but, with 2023 well underway, they continue to be a bone of contention.

Now, Adin Ross has weighed in on their ongoing prevalence and called for Twitch to ban them once and for all.

Adin Ross wants Twitch to ban hot tub streams

In a January 20 Twitch stream, Ross claimed they’re “promoting poison” and constitute inappropriate content that would be banned if they were not protected by the ‘hot tub’ title.

“I saw one person that lost a lot of money to gambling,” he started. “You guys banned gambling, you guys moved on it quick. I think we have a problem Twitch. I think the hot tub streams should be banned from Twitch… it’s a portal to Only Fans. It’s in the same category as gambling.”

Gambling streams have been another hot topic on the platform of late. Towards the end of 2022, Twitch came down hard on them after calls from creators like Pokimane to ban them. Debate has continued as streamers look for workarounds and move to new platforms that are part of the gambling world.

Ross continued, going even harder on hot tub streams: “It’s promoting poison, you know what I’m saying, in the brain… I’m gonna flat out say it.”

He claimed it “feeds an addiction” among viewers and argued that hot tubs are part of a wider problem of “soft p*rn” on the platform.

Whether Twitch listens to Ross’ views and makes major changes is another matter. Their response to gambling does show that the largest creators possess some influence in guiding the future of the platform.