Adept accuses xQc of paying Twitch mods for sexual activities
Adept has alleged xQc has paid his Twitch moderators to have sex with him in a series of Instagram stories, as xQc responded.
xQc’s legal battle against his ex-partner Adept has continued to be a public affair since its first details were revealed.
It has led to various back and forths between the two, whether it be various personal stories shared on stream or various arguments about “stolen” baby photos and a $300,000 McLaren supercar.
At the end of August, xQc even claimed that Adept asked to be in his will when he was in a “vulnerable” state, which reignited the topic.
Adept has now taken to her Instagram account to make further controversial claims towards the Kick and Twitch streamer, to which he has responded.
Adept allegedly claims xQc paid Twitch mods for intimate favors
She posted a series of lengthy posts to her Instagram stories, which were seemingly targeted towards xQc and featured screenshots of chat interactions on Discord.
“Any streamers out there that are desperate enough to have sex with their head moderators when they’re lonely…don’t talk about it with them over Discord,” Adept said in a post.
“Peaching about life “choices” when you choose to pay your mod thousands to f**k you?” She said in another.
One screen grab showed a conversation surrounding a suspected large sum of money, where “10K” was stated.
Although the names and other information were covered up, the allegations have been widely suspected as being directly targeted at xQc.
He then posted Instagram stories of his own around the same time.
“Imagine ruining your life over ego. Millions of options and continuously choosing the worst ones,” xQc said.
“What a sad way to go down,” he stated in another.
At the time of writing, there have been no further updates and the identities of those in the chat logs have not been revealed.