xQc claims Adept asked to be in his will when he was in a “vulnerable” state

xQc claimed Adept, his ex-partner, asked to be in his will during a period when he was in a supposedly “vulnerable” state, adding he was scared of her demand.

xQc’s legal battle against his ex, Adept, has been a public affair for the former couple. From the pair revealing personal grudges on their streams to arguments over a $300,000 McLaren which xQc has yet to receive back, there’s been plenty discussed in the public spotlight.

The lawsuit has been a messy affair and xQc has now opened up to his stream about his mental health struggles amid his ongoing relationship problems.

In a stream with Dr. K, xQc opened up to him about his mental state in dealing with his fractured relationship with Adept, revealing one particular detail: She allegedly asked to be put in his will.

“I didn’t really feel good about how I was feeling with my health overall, just for things nobody really knows about, I don’t want people to speculate,” xQc said to Dr. K.

“I just didn’t feel right. And I was writing my will with my mom, and then [Adept] who I was with, I told them ‘I don’t feel really good. And if I die, if I check out, I want people to get stuff’”, and [Adept] wasn’t in the will.”

xQc further added, “At the moment I was really vulnerable, at my lowest, kinda like ‘I’m so scared that I’m writing a will down’, hearing [her] just say, “ok if that happens what do I get?…

“It makes you feel like if you were to f***ing check out, you’d still be what you have. And I think that’s really impactful. That’s where things kind of fell apart.”

The question of xQc’s will and where his wealth would go in the event he dies has been brought up earlier in the year with xQc revealing his will caused tension between him and those he was close with at the time.

