xQc claims Adept used ownership of $300K McLaren as a “manipulative tactic”

xQc is claiming Adept used her ownership of his McLaren as a “manipulative tactic” as he outlined on stream how she allegedly promised to return it, though he has yet to receive it back.

In a stream in which he promised to “clear up truths”, xQc revealed that his $300K McLaren which was registered under his ex’s name, Adept, is yet to be returned to him.

In xQc’s and Adept’s public divorce proceedings, ownership over his McLaren had been a talking point as xQc did not possess a driver’s license at the time of purchase. To which Adept revealed that it was signed under her name, legally making it hers.

As their divorce proceedings become increasingly intense in the public eye, xQc has now revealed the current status of his car, claiming Adept had been using it to ‘manipulate’ him.

“What happened with the car?” xQc asked a hypothetical question as tens of thousands were tuned in live on August 20. To which he answered, “Last time I checked, some bird told me in the past a couple of times, things like, ‘you do own it, I’m dropping it off. The papers, the title, keys, and everything.’”

He further questioned, “And ahem, where is it? This car never seems to come back to be honest.”

xQc further suggested, “It’s almost like it was used in manipulative tactics and control tactics for not one month, not two, s***, maybe for 14, maybe for 18, 20 months perhaps.”

“It’s almost like it was a point of conversation, and point of discussion, that could possibly reel me back in to talk about, and was promised to me at all times, which didn’t do anything, and that f***ing sucks.”

So for the time being, it appears xQc still doesn’t have his costly McLaren back, as Adept seemingly holds onto it amid the ordeal.