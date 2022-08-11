Addison Rae responds as her old music leaks on SoundCloud

TikTok star Addison Rae has given her fans a heartfelt thank-you message as several of her unreleased songs have leaked on SoundCloud.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular content creators with over 88 million followers — but she’s got big dreams to be far more than a social media celebrity.

Rae notably scored a multi-film deal with Netflix after starring in her debut movie ‘He’s All That’ last year. On top of having her own makeup line and collaborating with big brands like Alani energy, she’s also breaking into the music biz.

Addison debuted her very first song ‘Obsessed’ in 2021, and even performed the track live on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Although she teased an upcoming full-length album, it’s been a minute since fans have heard any news regarding her budding musical career… until now.

Addison Rae unreleased music leaked on SoundCloud

In early August 2022, several of Rae’s unreleased songs were leaked on SoundCloud — in fact, an entire album’s worth of tracks, composed of a total of 10 songs.

However, it looks like fans are extremely excited about the leak, according to Addison’s response to the matter over on Twitter.

“I love that a few of the songs I made that I would’ve never let see the light of day are some of people’s favorites,” she wrote in an August 11 tweet.

“Thankful for people who support me (and even the ones who don’t) for being kind to others. What goes around comes around, so be kind.”

Fans are begging her to release the songs despite her misgivings, with some even going as far as to download them for themselves.

“Please reconsider,” one fan said. “Like we deada** are going the extra mile downloading them and syncing them to our mobile devices. Had to look up a whole a** YouTube tutorial. you got me working my a** off.”

“I have a whole top 5! You should reconsider getting into the music industry! So many people are loving the leaks!” another said.

Despite Addison Rae’s misgivings, it’s clear that fans are all about her unreleased music. Who knows — she might get back into the industry, joining the likes of Dixie D’Amelio, Lil Huddy, Bella Poarch and other TikTokers taking their creativity to the music world.