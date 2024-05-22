Julia Fox calls Addison Rae her “muse” and reveals plans to collab on a big project

Julia Fox called TikToker Addison Rae her “muse” after revealing the two are working on a big project.

Model Julia Fox was interviewed by Rolling Stone earlier in May 2024 and revealed that she is working with TikToker Addison Rae on a huge project.

While the details are sparse, Julia said their collaboration would be a “cultural moment for the herstory books,” meaning the project would be monumental for women in history.

Not only that, but she called the star her muse after expressing her love for the TikToker. “I love her so much. She is such a pure, genuine soul.” The model continued, “She inspires me. She’s my muse currently.”

Though not much has been confirmed, fans are still excited about the collaboration. In an Instagram post made to Instagram from Entertainment Tonight, they shared their anticipation.

“Can’t wait,” commented one fan. “…wish them the best in their journey,” added another.

Others were happy to see women supporting women, and many agreed that it was refreshing. “A woman calling another woman her muse is the kind of support we need to give each other,” wrote one fan. “Women supporting women, the best!!” added another.

Instagram: addisonraee Addison Rae and Julia Fox have confirmed they will collaborate on a project.

While Julia’s “muse,” Addison, has grown her TikTok following to over 88M, she’s also transitioned into acting over the years.

She’s even joining the cast of Animal Friends alongside Ryan Reynolds, Vince Vaughn, and Jason Mamoa. The live-action animated comedy will be released in 2025.

Addison even gained more fans when she appeared in Season 4 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as she featured as Kourtney Kardashian’s friend.

The two continued their friendship after meeting in 2020, and Kourtney even had a cameo in Netflix’s He’s All That alongside Addison.