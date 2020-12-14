Logo
Addison Rae’s dad gets her Tesla Model X wrapped in bright pink

Published: 14/Dec/2020 18:32

by Alice Hearing
Addison Rae gets bubblegum pink wrap on Tesla Model X
Instagram: Addison Rae/ YouTube: RDB LA

Addison Rae

Addison Rae’s bubblegum personality, which helped her amass a huge 71 million followers on TikTok, now matches her car, thanks to a huge surprise from her dad. 

Monty Lopez went the extra mile for his daughter after having her Tesla Model X wrapped in a satin-finish bright pink color by RDB LA – the same auto shop that has worked on cars for other huge names including Offset, Chris Brown, Lil Pump and Jake Paul.

In a video revealing the stunning finished car, RDB LA vlogged the process, explaining that Addison’s father was a good friend of the company, and has been a customer of RDB for a while.

Monty explained, “She said ‘Dad, I just got to match my hat,'” pointing out a recent TikTok where she wore a bright pink cowboy hat. “So let me talk to Victor, he’s the man. If anybody can make it happen, Vic can. ”

Addison Rae pink cowboy hat
Instagram: Addison Rae
Addison’s Dad said she wanted her car to match her hat

RDB LA’s video shows the full process of applying the satin wrap to the car, with clips of the satisfying way the wrap slides smoothly onto the Tesla exterior.

They described the process, and why they were so excited for this particular custom color: “We use satin bubble gum pink. It’s actually one of my more favorite pink colors from wrap companies. We did this color actually on a Ferrari 458 once back in the day. It blew up the internet.”

RDB’s Vic also expressed love for the Tesla model, adding that, “Model x’s are great cars for friends and you can fit so many
people in this car. …Tesla did a great job on this white interior, because it doesn’t really stain, which is crazy.”

The TikTok star can now add the Tesla to her amazing collection of custom-decorated gifts, which include a custom skateboard from Chipotle, presented to her by Tony Hawk, and a custom Jeep decorated by viral YouTube artist ZHC.

Addison hasn’t yet shown off her new wheels online, but this unique pink car will surely be seen on the influencer’s social media very soon.

Pokemon

YouTuber buys dream car worth $200k by selling Pokemon cards

Published: 5/Dec/2020 1:07 Updated: 7/Dec/2020 16:37

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: UnlistedLeaf

Pokemon TCG

A YouTuber revealed that he was able to afford and buy his dream car worth up to $200k just by buying, selling, and covering Pokemon cards – yes, you read that right!

Although the Pokemon TCG made its debut decades ago in 1997, the Nintendo collectibles have seen an absolute explosion in popularity in 2020. Items once traded by children on school playgrounds for practically nothing can now sell for as much as a house.

Dedicated fans that have been covering the hobby for years such as Australian YouTuber Michael ‘UnlistedLeaf’ Anderson have had their passion rewarded with the Trading Card Game’s recent attention. So much so that the content creator was able to buy a luxury car.

Pokemon YouTuber UnlistedLeaf shows off his dream Audi R8 car.
YouTube: UnlistedLeaf
The Nintendo fan was able to buy his dream car collecting and selling Pokemon cards.

YouTuber buys dream car thanks to Pokemon cards

While many popular entertainers have been swept up by the Pokemon card craze that has hit in 2020, YouTubers like Unlisted Leaf have been making videos about the hobby since 2013. On December 4, the content creator revealed that he was able to buy his dream car – a Audi R8 V10 Plus – due his love of the Nintendo RPG.

“It is insane to me that years down the line I am able to get one,” he said. “The craziest part about this whole situation is that I really bought this car with, like, Pokemon cards. If we really boil it down.” The entertainer, who also goes by ‘Ando’, then clarified that he didn’t get any money from his parents or a side job – it was purely from covering the Pokemon collectibles.

“It is 110% all with Pokemon cards. That’s the truth. I literally have been making videos around Pokemon cards for about eight years now. I’ve been collecting Pokemon cards for eight years and like selling a few. Then like I buy a lot. Then I sell a couple more,” the Nintendo fan explained.

(Topic starts at 00:33)

UnlistedLeaf revealed that Pokemon cards’ recent explosion in value and popularity also played a hand in being able to afford the luxury vehicle. “Especially with the crazy Pokemon card boom recently, I was able to purchase this car.” he revealed, before he thanked his fans for sticking with him as he covered the Nintendo hobby for eight years.

There is no telling if the craze surrounding the TCG will die down anytime soon. With the Japanese franchise gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021, the sky is the limit. Passionate fans who have dedicated their lives to Trading Card Game are finally starting to reap the rewards.