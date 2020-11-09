Tony Hawk surprises Addison Rae with insane custom skateboard - Dexerto

TikTok star Addison Rae got the surprise of a lifetime after meeting up with none other than skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who gifted her a special board that comes with a surprising benefit.

It’s not every day that Addison Rae — a TikToker and internet personality with over 68 million followers — is starstruck.

Considering that fact that she rubs elbows with the likes of Kourtney Kardashian on a near-daily basis, it must be hard to impress one of the social media sphere’s biggest celebrities — but it turns out, there is one name in particular that can leave her speechless.

In a November 9 YouTube video, Rae was blindsided by an unexpected meeting with Tony Hawk, who taught her a few tips and tricks in an indoor skating park (and yes, she did recognize him instantly, contrary to what many viral internet experiences with the skater will have fans believe).

View this post on Instagram not a poser, just posing 😌🙈🤞🏼😎😃😜 A post shared by ADDISON RAE (@addisonraee) on Sep 21, 2020 at 8:47am PDT

However, that was far from the highlight of their skating session; Hawk even presented Addison Rae with a custom skateboard from Chipotle, which, of course, featured a humorous slogan that included her viral “bad bleep” meme.

The skateboard in question acts as a kind of token in place of the franchise’s Celebrity Burrito Card, which is a gift card given to select celebrities that allows them to score one free burrito daily. How long this opportunity lasts is up in the air; some sources claim the free burritos are for life, while others state that celebs can only take advantage of the card for a year.

Needless to say, it looks like Rae got more than free burritos — the star even received her own skateboard to commemorate the occasion, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime training session with Tony Hawk, who had his own compliments to give to the social media celebrity.

“I think it’s really cool that you’re introducing skateboarding to the new generation,” Hawk said of Rae’s efforts. “Especially girls, ‘cause it is the great equalizer. It’s all-inclusive. I feel like, if kids can just see how fun it is and what it can do for them, they’ll want to do it. I feel like you’re really promoting that well.”

Although it’s hard to live up to Tony Hawk’s own skateboarding prowess, receiving such a compliment from one of the sport’s biggest names is nothing to sneeze at, and it looks like Rae will continue to carry the skating torch into her career as a major influencer.