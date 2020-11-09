 Tony Hawk surprises Addison Rae with insane custom skateboard - Dexerto
Entertainment

Tony Hawk surprises Addison Rae with insane custom skateboard

Published: 9/Nov/2020 20:19

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Addison Rae

Addison Rae

TikTok star Addison Rae got the surprise of a lifetime after meeting up with none other than skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who gifted her a special board that comes with a surprising benefit.

It’s not every day that Addison Rae — a TikToker and internet personality with over 68 million followers — is starstruck.

Considering that fact that she rubs elbows with the likes of Kourtney Kardashian on a near-daily basis, it must be hard to impress one of the social media sphere’s biggest celebrities — but it turns out, there is one name in particular that can leave her speechless.

In a November 9 YouTube video, Rae was blindsided by an unexpected meeting with Tony Hawk, who taught her a few tips and tricks in an indoor skating park (and yes, she did recognize him instantly, contrary to what many viral internet experiences with the skater will have fans believe).

 

not a poser, just posing 😌🙈🤞🏼😎😃😜

However, that was far from the highlight of their skating session; Hawk even presented Addison Rae with a custom skateboard from Chipotle, which, of course, featured a humorous slogan that included her viral “bad bleep” meme.

The skateboard in question acts as a kind of token in place of the franchise’s Celebrity Burrito Card, which is a gift card given to select celebrities that allows them to score one free burrito daily. How long this opportunity lasts is up in the air; some sources claim the free burritos are for life, while others state that celebs can only take advantage of the card for a year.

Tony Hawk gifts Addison Rae with a custom Chipotle skateboard.
YouTube: Addison Rae
Tony Hawk presented Addison Rae with a custom skateboard made by Chipotle, which acts as a token for the company’s Celebrity Burrito Card.

Needless to say, it looks like Rae got more than free burritos — the star even received her own skateboard to commemorate the occasion, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime training session with Tony Hawk, who had his own compliments to give to the social media celebrity.

“I think it’s really cool that you’re introducing skateboarding to the new generation,” Hawk said of Rae’s efforts. “Especially girls, ‘cause it is the great equalizer. It’s all-inclusive. I feel like, if kids can just see how fun it is and what it can do for them, they’ll want to do it. I feel like you’re really promoting that well.”

Although it’s hard to live up to Tony Hawk’s own skateboarding prowess, receiving such a compliment from one of the sport’s biggest names is nothing to sneeze at, and it looks like Rae will continue to carry the skating torch into her career as a major influencer.

Entertainment

FaZe Clan’s Cizzorz mysteriously banned on Twitch and nobody knows why

Published: 9/Nov/2020 19:45 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 20:18

by Bill Cooney
Cizzorz banned Twitch
Cizzorz/Instagram

faze clan

Out of nowhere on November 9, FaZe Clan streamer John “Cizzorz” Cizek was banned on Twitch, and no one seems to know exactly why.

Twitch bans are nothing new, but have been apparently increasing in frequency ever since the site started to crack down on streamers playing music that violates the DMCA.

At this point, there’s no evidence to show that a copyright strike is why Cizzorz got banned, in fact, with Twitch not giving any reason and no word from the FaZe Clan House resident himself, it’s all speculation at this point.

Based on how many streamers have been getting burned by the new musical crackdown it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if that was the reason after all, but we won’t know for sure until whenever he shares the reason himself, since Twitch never does on their end.

Cizzorz signed to FaZe Clan in 2018 after becoming one of the most popular Fortnite streamers during the battle royale’s heyday, and in 2019 reached over 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

One of the things he was most well-known for was his so-called Death-Run Challenges, where he would create almost-impossible obstacle courses using Fortnite’s creative mode, and hand out prizes to whoever could be the first to complete it.

Though Fortnite got him to where he is today, lately he’s been playing Call of Duty Zombies, Minecraft, and a variety of throwback games on stream. Content-wise there doesn’t seem to be anything from his recent broadcasts that would run afoul of Twitch’s community guidelines, but he does like to have music going on while he gaming.

Cizzorz - YouTubeWe still don’t know why Cizzorz has been banned, and won’t until he tells us.

While we know nothing about the ban, chances are it’s not permanent since most of the other copyright-related bans have been temporary, if that’s actually what this is all about.

For more updates on this situation, including hopefully a reason and time frame for the ban, keep an eye here as we’ll be updating this article with more information as it becomes available.