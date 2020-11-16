 Jake Paul roasted for claiming he created the "first content house" - Dexerto
Jake Paul roasted for claiming he created the “first content house”

Published: 16/Nov/2020 12:57

by Georgina Smith
Jake Paul poses in a car for an Instagram photo
Social media star Jake Paul is being roasted by viewers and fellow influencers after he claimed he was the first person to create a content house, and the person to popularize YouTube boxing.

While Jake Paul sits on a huge subscriber base of 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel alone, it’s no secret that the star has his fair share of opposition thanks to his polarizing past.

Jake Paul was the leader of content house Team 10 that started back in 2017, and went viral with songs like ‘It’s Everyday Bro’ which accumulated a whopping 275 million views, and currently sits at 3 million likes and 5 million dislikes.

Jake Paul raises his fists after boxing match
Jake Paul faced off with YouTuber Deji in August 2018, and ultimately won.

He made his boxing debut in an undercard fight with Deji Olatunji in 2018 as part of his older brother’s big fight with KSI, but he’s now caught some flack for claiming that, among other things, he popularized influencer boxing.

On November 15 Jake tweeted “I create the first content house. Then there’s 500 content houses. I start boxing. Now every influencer is a boxer. What’s next? Y’all gon get raided by the FBI on purpose?”

This of course refers to the incident back in August where the FBI raided Jake Paul’s home after he appeared at a looting in Scottsdale, Arizona. But people haven’t taken kindly to Jake’s trendsetting claims, and have been setting him straight online.

People respond to Jake Paul’s bold claims

YouTuber Joe Weller, who fought KSI before Logan vs KSI, tweeted “Theo Baker started YouTube boxing, end of,” referring to his amateur fight with Theo Baker back in August 2017 prior to his fight with KSI.

JC Caylen, member of former content collective Our Second Life, also had something to say about Jake’s bold claims. “With all due respect my guy, O2L had the first content house.” Though Jake did not seem impressed, replying with a simple “who?”

Twitter users and other influencers also got straight to making jokes about the situation, producing some hilarious memes.

Jake’s tweet certainly seems to have given people a laugh, as did the memes that followed, and have left people casting their minds back through YouTube history to figure out who really set the trends.

Korean Twitch streamers go viral with completely bizarre goose dance

Published: 16/Nov/2020 11:31

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamers dance together with a stuffed goose, alongside the Twitch logo
Two Korean Twitch streamers have gone inexplicably viral after they danced together in a huge pair of trousers, along with a stuffed goose, leading to some bizarre but equally as hilarious content.

While Twitch is often known for being a gaming staple, the Just Chatting category has also proven to be immensely popular, allowing people to get creative with their non-gaming content. Though it’s safe to say that sometimes things can get a little weird, leading to some very entertaining viral clips.

From being attacked by geese to exploding watermelons, the category always proves to be a goldmine of content internationally, and occasionally a clip will emerge and go viral with zero context, making it all the funnier.

Streamer Lee Sang Deuk poses in front of a table full of food
Instagram: lsd.818
Lee Sang Deuk makes a variety of different content on both Twitch and YouTube.

Deukteol (득털) didn’t expect to go quite so viral when he decided to do a bizarre dance with his friend on stream on November 15, but everyone was glad for the clip which was equal parts wholesome and weird.

In the background, the Eurovision song ‘Run Away’ by the Sunstroke Project & Olia Tira is playing, most well known for the saxophone loop that promptly became a meme after the 2010 contest.

The two men are squeezed into the same bright blue spotty trousers, a hilarious contrast to their cloth-less top halves.

They also, for some reason, have what appears to be a soft toy goose stuffed into the front of the trousers, making for a rather bizarre sight indeed. As they danced they were smiling from ear to ear, consumed by the weirdness of it all.

Unfortunately, the original VOD of the stream appears to no longer exist, meaning that the context behind how exactly they got to that point in the stream is lost. Though some may say that the lack of context only makes it better.

The bizarre clip has now accumulated over 84,000 views too, as viewers are obsessed with these friends, their bright blue trousers, and their stuffed goose.