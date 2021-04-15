Addison Rae slammed after comparing herself to Britney Spears - Dexerto

TikTok star Addison Rae has become the subject of intense backlash after stating that she could relate to Britney Spears’ “overwhelming” life amid the speculation surrounding the recent “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship, held by her father, has become the talk of the online world in wake of a documentary detailing the events that occurred after her infamous breakdown in 2008.

With fans kicking off the #FreeBritney movement, convinced that she is being manipulated by her father, the subject has become quite a hot topic online — and now, it’s being brought up again, thanks to Addison Rae.

Addison Rae is quite a celebrity in her own right; amassing over 79 million followers on TikTok alone, as well as a slew of brand deals and even appearing on the Tonight Show, Rae has effectively risen to the top of the social media star pantheon.

When questioned about the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary by Bustle, the star paused before stating: “I definitely can see how that is an overwhelming life.”

“People do come up with narratives around you that aren’t necessarily true,” she continued. “I’ve kind of dealt with that a lot, people being really involved in really personal aspects of your life.”

While Rae referenced Spears’ response to the matter, where the pop star claimed she “was embarrassed by the light they put me in” and “cried for two weeks,” it seems the internet is not in agreement that Rae can compare herself to Spears, at all.

The TikToker is being met with a slew of backlash across social media, with many decrying her statement in regards to Spears’ highly publicized personal life throughout the years.

“Are you ***ing kidding me?” one user wrote. “Addison lives in a mansion, has privileges, and dances for social media for FUN and makes MONEY from it. How the HELL can she compare herself to Britney, who went through SO MANY CHALLENGES ever since she was BORN?”

Are you fucking kidding me? Addison lives in a mansion, has privledges, and dances for social media for FUN and makes MONEY from it. How the HELL can she compare herself to Britney who went through SO MANY CHALLENGES ever since she was BORN.@whoisaddison #RIPAddisonRae — William (@christ97879260) April 15, 2021

“Britney Spears has been objectified by the media and has had real life struggles for longer than Addison Rae has been alive, and she thinks that they are the same,” another said. “Like sit down.”

britney spears has been objectified by the media and has had real life struggles for longer than addison rae has been alive and she thinks that they are the same. like sit down — B (@brxdygaga) April 15, 2021

While Rae has yet to respond to the backlash, this is far from the first time she hasn’t been Twitter’s favorite person; in fact, just yesterday, Rae was the subject of rumors about her own death, with critics getting the hashtag #RIPAddisonRae trending — a tag that has since picked up once again in wake of her latest statement regarding Britney Spears.