Top 5 TikTok songs you need to know right now - Dexerto

TikTok has had a major impact on the music industry, dramatically increasing songs’ popularity if they happen to go viral, or turning them into an overnight success. Some TikTokers themselves have even written their own.

With every new wave of different memes and viral videos, there are always a select few songs that everyone is obsessed with, whether that’s because they just have a good vibe, because they fit so well with a particular meme, or because they’re ripe for different creative interpretations.

Here are the top five TikTok songs you need to know about right now.

Oh No by Kreepa

If you’ve not heard this song, surely it’s by some miracle, because this particular track has dominated For You Pages for weeks with more than 14 million uses of the sound.

Its high-pitched almost chipmunk sounding “oh no no no” is a bit of an earworm, but it works perfectly alongside videos of incredible failures, pranks going wrong, or awkward interactions.

Chug Jug With You

Based on Kanye West and Estelle’s “American Boy,” a Fortnite parody song went massively viral in February, and is still going strong, featuring the lyrics, “We got a number one Victory Royale — yeah Fortnite, we’re about to get down (get down). Ten kills on the board right now, just wiped out Tomato Town.”

The original parody, “Let’s play Fortnite!!!!,” was created by YouTube’s CM SKITS back in 2018, but the version by an artist named Leviathan titled “Chug Jug With You” was released around 2019, and that melodically infused rendition has made a massive resurgence on TikTok.

SugarCrash! by ElyOtto

With 8 million videos using it, this track is one of the latest to hit crazy numbers on the app, and it doesn’t particularly seem to correspond with a particular trend, but features memorable lyrics that go: “Feeling sh*tty in my bed, didn’t take my f**kin’ meds, Hyperpop up in my ears, everything just disappears.”

This song was also the reason why user Nick Luciano has become a fully-fledged TikTok star boasting 4 million followers after his video lipsyncing to the song hit more than 250 million views and 45 million likes.

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

TikTok king and star behind the iconic Old Town Road, Lil Nas X dropped his latest track Montero in March. The controversial video for the track depicts the rapper in the garden of Eden before he pole-dances down to hell and gives the devil a lap dance.

The song has been used hundreds of millions of times on TikTok with many creatively using a clip that quickly fades in and out, implying Lil Nas X is flying past them on his pole as he does in the video.

Astronaut In The Ocean by Masked Wolf



This recently released track has been used several million times to provide cool background music to quick makeup tutorials, incredible transitions, or perfect stunts among other things. As a sound, it is clearly incredibly versatile as you have no idea exactly what you might come across when you click on the sound.

For more viral TikTok hits, you can find them by going into the app, clicking the plus button in the middle at the bottom of the screen, and then clicking sounds at the top of the screen. Or, you can find multiple curated playlists of TikTok songs on Spotify.