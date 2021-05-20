Addison Rae responds to fans' theories about a "hidden meaning" in her song - Dexerto

On an episode of the ‘That Was Fun’ podcast, TikTok star Addison Rae explained that most of her lyrics actually don’t have any hidden meaning, and that she can be quite literal in her songwriting.

20-year-old Addison has gone from success to success since snowballing in popularity on TikTok. With over 80 million followers, the star has a huge fan base, and has even gone on to star in Netflix movie ‘He’s All That’ which will be released on August 27.

In a surprising turn for the TikToker, she also launched a music career with the release of her debut single ‘Obsessed’ in March. She even got to perform her song on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and has teased a full debut album.

After her breakup with ex-boyfriend and fellow influencer Bryce Hall, and subsequent dating rumors, many fans started looking deeper into the lyrics of ‘Obsessed,’ and even previews of lines from unreleased songs that she posted on social media.

However, in a new episode of her podcast (topic starts at 5:54) Addison revealed that there aren’t any secrets to unpack from her songs.

“You know what the craziest part I think about music, in general, is like, I feel like writing songs especially, even concepts, the conceptual ideas that you have that come out, and even writing like a lyric, a single lyric can mean so much in a moment,” she said.

“But it truly does all relate to your life. You know what I mean? You don’t just come up with lyrics out of the blue, it attaches to something or somewhere. And so it’s really interesting whenever you let people have that much access to your thoughts.”

However, she made it clear that while her lyrics have meaning attached to them, that meaning isn’t as complicated as some people seem to think it is.

“People will read lyrics and be like ‘oh my gosh I wonder what this means’ and they’re like trying to dig into it, but like sometimes it’s so obvious, and I’m like I don’t understand how people could think there’s like a hidden meaning. Cause it’s written out, you know, most of it’s literally there, I literally said it,” she explained.

Addison became a huge topic of conversation after she exchanged a steamy kiss with co-star Tanner Buchanan on stage at the MTV Awards, but she shut down rumors that the pair are actually dating when asked by paparazzi.