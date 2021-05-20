Catherine McBroom slammed for “disgusting” ‘1212 Gateway’ skincare products - Dexerto

Catherine McBroom of the ACE family has come under fire from a large number of fans who complained about their orders from her skincare company 1212 Gateway.

The ACE Family has an enormous following online with 19 million YouTube subscribers, and alongside that have even pushed out their own drinks brand called Silly Juice.

However, the family is not shy of controversy. Austin Mcbroom has faced rumors of a secret daughter, and allegations of rape, while both Catherine and Austin were accused of scamming fans with the family’s $50-per-month millionaire program.

Right now Austin McBroom is preparing for the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing card in which he will take on Bryce Hall, and recently they clashed in a brawl at the press conference.

However, new accusations of scamming have come to light after a slew of complaints regarding Cathrine’s skincare brand 1212 Gateway were posted online.

For Mother’s Day, Catherine posted an Instagram of her holding one of the brand’s products to promote a deal, but the post was filled with negative comments and outraged customers.

Several users complained that their products arrived faulty or damaged, and that when they tried to get help from the company, they were ignored or given very little compensation.

User nairobireign wrote: “Their resolution to my damaged $100 order was to send a $20 gift card. Save your bank y’all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1212 gateway (@1212gateway)

Another person added, “Catherine’s whole skincare is also a scam. Why aren’t you replying to people who got broken products and to those who haven’t received their products, yet as ‘A BUSINESS’ don’t you have any responsibility towards your customers aka your subscribers. You are having a meal on your plate because they f**king trusted you and paid you.”

One person even made a TikTok showing her unboxing the products only to find one had a large black hair on the bottle, and the other products were dirty with marks all over them.

Statistics for the skincare company’s Instagram account show that 13,000 followers were lost in the past month.