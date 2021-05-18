Addison Rae shoots down Tanner Buchanan relationship rumors after steamy MTV Awards kiss - Dexerto

Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan made headlines when they shared a kiss while presenting the ‘Best Kiss’ award at the MTV awards, but she confirmed the two of them aren’t dating.

Addison Rae has been busy since moving on from her break-up with Bryce Hall. She released a hit single, reportedly has an album in the works, and has wrapped up the production of her first movie, “He’s All That.”

However, she also set the world on fire when she kissed her co-star in the movie, Tanner Buchanan, at the MTV awards.

Of course, they were presenting the award for Best Kiss, and the two share a kiss of their own in the movie. Plus, Tanner has reportedly been dating actress Lizze Broadway since 2017. So, it’s widely considered to be a publicity stunt.

Advertisement

But that didn’t stop relationship rumors from pouring in.

Addison has since moved to shut down rumors during a brief brush-up with the paparazzi. They confronted her multiple times and chased her down before getting an answer, which didn’t sit well with her fans.

But once she started talking outside a grocery store, they asked her if the two were officially dating, and she said “no” and laughed off the rumors.

They also asked her what she thought about Bryce “freaking out” over the kiss, but she quietly brushed it off, saying “no reaction” before getting back to shopping.

Advertisement

So, it seems like that’s all there is to it. Tanner’s rumored girlfriend, Lizze, also shared a picture of him at the event with a captain that said, “Bring me popcorn,” which led many to believe she has no qualms about it.

Either way, it’s an exciting time to be an Addison fan. And with the movie set to launch on 27 August, fans will have a chance to see the co-stars kiss again. Strictly in character, of course.