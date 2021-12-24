Addison Rae hits back at critics after getting flamed for “awkward” TikTok

Addison Rae is coming under fire for two short TikToks she posted that commenters are calling “awkward” — but Rae isn’t taking the criticism lying down.

Addison Rae is one of the most followed creators on TikTok, boasting over 86 million fans on the viral video app, alone.

Boasting a budding makeup empire and a sprouting career as an actress, Rae is just getting started — but despite her sprawling fanbase, the TikToker is facing a large amount of criticism over a simple video.

On December 21, Rae posted a short clip to TikTok, where she approaches the camera before looking away and pouting at someone off-screen.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

Addison Rae flamed by critics over “awkward” TikToks

It seems like an accidental post, at first, as though she got interrupted in the middle of filming — but the video remains on Rae’s account, and her comments seem to show that she’s not interested in deleting it.

Critics immediately took to the comments section, calling the video “awkward” and theorizing that no one was actually in the room, at all.

“Ain’t nobody in that room,” one commenter speculated.

“This is boutta go viral and she didn’t even do anything,” another wrote.

“She really watched this and was like, ‘Yeah, this is good to post’ LMFAO,” another said.

Advertisement

Rae quickly hit back at the comment, clarifying by writing: “Or just posted it.”

In a deleted comment, Rae responded to another commenter saying the video gave off “pick me vibes,” asking what the term meant.

This isn’t the only video of the sort that Rae has uploaded in spite of the criticism; she posted a similar TikTok on the same day, finally completing her dance trend after having a short conversation with the off-screen person.

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

Although the videos aren’t necessarily perfectly choreographed and flawlessly edited, it seems Rae isn’t aiming for perfection — and she isn’t bothered by what critics think of that.