TikTok officially overtakes Google as world’s most popular website

TikTok is more than one of the most prominent social media platforms; the viral video app has now overtaken Google to become the world’s most popular website, overall.

When it comes to viral trends, TikTok is the place to be. The application has taken over social media throughout the past few years, spawning a slew of popular dances, memes, and even recipes that users across the globe just had to try.

It seems that TikTok’s penchant for viral content has put it at the top of the internet food chain, as website security company CloudFlare revealed that TikTok was the most-visited site in the entire world in 2021.

This news comes as especially shocking when considering that it overtook quintessential search engine Google (which still ranks near the top in 2nd place, to be fair).

TikTok ranks as world’s most popular website in 2021

According to CloudFlare, TikTok saw a huge surge in visitation in 2021 after ranking at 7th and 8th place in 2020.

The site’s blog post states that TikTok first nabbed a number one spot on February 17, 2021, which the app held onto for a single day. After that, TikTok rose to 1st place several more times, before settling in at the top spot come August 10.

“There were some days when Google was #1, but October and November were mostly TikTok’s days, including on Thanksgiving (November 25) and Black Friday (November 26),” the blog post claims.

Aside from being the most popular website, TikTok also ranked as the most-visited social media platform, with Facebook sliding in at second place and YouTube weighing in at third.

Instagram and Twitter take fourth and fifth place, respectively, with Snapchat, Reddit, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Quora bringing up the rear.

It’s clear that TikTok has had a successful year. Considering the wealth of trends and viral moments that spawned on the app in 2021, there’s no telling what’s to come in 2022.